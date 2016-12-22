1 Dead, 2 Injured in Kershaw County Car Crash

Fatal accident. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this morning after a fatal accident in Kershaw County.

Troopers say a car was traveling south on Flatrock Road just after 1 a.m., when they did not brake at a stop sign at the intersection of US-521.

Authorities say that the car went straight across and hit a tree, killing the driver on the scene. The Kershaw County Coroner's office has identified the victim as 53-year-old Milton Philip Sheorn.

The two passengers in the car survived, but are in serious condition at Palmetto Richland Hospital.

Troopers also say that no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The accident is under investigation