Deputies: 1 dead; Road Shut Down in Fatal Crash

Sumter, S.C. (WLTX) - A fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and two vehicles is affecting traffic in Sumter County.

Authorities say the accident happened early Thursday morning on Highway 15 north, near 378 in Sumter County around 8 a.m.

According to authorities one person is confirmed dead and at least three people injured.

Highway 15 North is blocked as Highway Patrol investigates.

