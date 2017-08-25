Little Girl Found Alone on Lake Murray, Father Missing

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Rescuers are searching for a missing father after his little girl was found by herself along the waters of Lake Murray.

SC Department of Natural Resources spokesman Robert McCullough says they received a call around 7:00 p.m Friday of a missing boater just off Panaroma Point.

They say they found a girl onboard a board, but the girl's father was not aboard. The little girl is now with her family.

Crews spent the rest of the evening in boats and using a search planes looking for signs of the father. They even used infrared systems to try and pick up a heat signal from the missing man.

Officials say they were still attempting to pinpoint the locations where the man went missing.

A water rescue operation is underway at Lake Murray.

SC Department of Natural Resources spokesman Robert McCullough.

McCullough says they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A boat has been recovered around Panaroma Point in Lexington, according to McCullough.

SCDNR is working with Lexington County Emergency Services to recover the boater.

"We're looking for him," says McCullough.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WLTX News 19 online, on air and on social media for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV