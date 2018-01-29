Fatz Cafe Gears up for Restaurant Week Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Fatz Cafe is ready to bridge land and sea this Restaurant Week.

VP of Culinary Brian Dukes shared the restaurant's stuffed jumbo shrimp stuffed with imperial crab and paired with steak and a baked potato. For those looking for a sweet ending, their new dessert, the caramel biscuit cake, is a new take on a bread pudding.

Restaurant week is an opportunity for local, regional and national food lovers to explore the cuisine at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs seven days from January 11 to January 21.

Find a full list of deals and participating restaurants on Restaurant Week's website.

