FBI Joins Search for Missing 8-Year-old in South Carolina

Ayana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

Bennettsville, SC (WLTX) - The FBI has now joined the search for a missing 8-year-old girl whose mother was found dead in their Marlboro County home Friday.

Officers are trying to find 8-year-old Ayana Lowery.

The girl's mother, Ella Shantrica Lowery, was was discovered by officers Friday morning. It has not been announced how the mother died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers say they were able to locate the woman's young son alive, but they have not been able to locate Ayana.

“We are exhausting all resources to find Ayana,” says Sheriff Charles Lemon. “If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or 843-479-5605 and ask to speak to an investigator. Please be specific about this case so it can be routed immediately.”

Anyone who may see the girl is asked to call 9-1-1.

