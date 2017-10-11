FBI: Woman May Have Information in Child Porn Case

(Photo: FBI)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The FBI is hoping you can help them identify a woman who may have information on a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The bureau released a photograph of the woman Wednesday.

Agents say the woman, identified as Jane Doe 39, may have critical information that could help them identify and find a child victim.

The video depicting the unidentified female was shown with a child was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April of 2016. That leads the FBI to feel that the video is believed to have been produced prior to this date.

She is between the age of 25 and 35 with long black hair. In the video, she could be heard speaking Vietnamese.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ , or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

