Federal Dollars Now Available For Flood Survivors In Richland County

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you're still dealing with damage from the 2015 October flood, you can now get federal help in Richland County.

"The key for us is we want to make sure the home is safe, sanitary and secure" said Mike King, the Coordinator for Emergency Services with Richland County.

King says the county has been given over $10 million for repairs under the Community Block Grant Disaster Recovery Fund. It's only going to the first 600 people who apply. By Monday, 230 had already registered.

"It's a very simple form to fill out, it's just one page," explained King.

Once you've registered a case, a manager should call you by June 15.

Homes affected by the flood can get up to $70,000 and mobile homes are included too, Iif we have mobile homes in our community that received over $5,000 of damage during the flood event, that home can be replaced with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath new mobile home," said King.

How To Register:

There are three ways to register: in person at the Richland County Administration Building on 2020 Hampton St., at the Gadsden Park Community Center on 1668 S. Goodwin Circle, or by filling out the form online.

