Federal Government to Reopen after House Passes Budget Deal

The House of Representatives voted early Friday to pass a $400 billion budget deal, a move that reopens the federal government after it was partially shuttered for the second time in less than a month.
The House voted 240-186.
The House vote followed earlier Senate approval of the budget pact that was initially delayed by a protest from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. The Senate vote passed 71-28.
The budget agreement is aligned to a six-week temporary funding bill needed to keep the government operating and to provide time to implement the budget pact.
The bill includes massive spending increases sought by Republicans for the Pentagon along with a big boost demanded by Democrats for domestic agencies.
Both sides pressed for $89 billion for disaster relief, extending a host of health care provisions, and extending a slew of smaller tax breaks.
Democrats said they could not support the deal because it did nothing to protect the DREAMers, the undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.
© 2018 Associated Press
