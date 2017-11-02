Fifth Suspect Charged in Shooting in Columbia's Vista

Jenorris Lartman

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with September's shooting in Columbia's Vista--and it's one of the people who was hit by gunfire.

Jenorris Lartman, 27, is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

Lartman was injured in the shooting. He had been in the hospital, but was released Thursday afternoon. He's in the process of being booked into the Richland County Detention Center.

At around 2:12 a.m. on September 18th, Columbia police got a call of shots fired near the intersection of Lady and Park Street outside the Empire Supper Club. In all, eight people were struck by gunfire.

While an exact motive for the crime remains under investigation, police say they believe the shootout was an intentional act between two groups of people with an existing grudge against the other, and not a random act of violence against the public.

All eight people have since been released from the hospital.

These other suspects have already been charged in connection with the crime:

Maleik Houseal - Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. (A federal detainer has been placed on Houseal by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).

John Bates, Junior (DOB: 6-2-1989) Seven Counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted of a Violent Crime.

Keveas Gallman (DOB: 5-27-1989) One Count of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Jarvis Tucker (DOB: 8-29-1991) Accessory After the Fact of a Felony.

