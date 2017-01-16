Fighting Colds and Knowing When to Stay Home to Recover

The Mobile Care Unit at Palmetto Health allows for walk-in visits. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You might have noticed more people coughing and sneezing at your school or workplace.

Coughing, sneezing, runny nose, these are symptoms that health care professionals are seeing in patients now.



"Most of what we see are viral illnesses,” says family nurse practitioner Katie Schill works in the mobile clinic at Palmetto Health Richland.

Schill sees up to a couple dozen people on some days at the Mobile Clinic and says you can catch viral illnesses anywhere.



"Shopping carts, bathrooms, any of those common surfaces that people touch you can pick it up from,” says Schill.



You should also be mindful of surfaces at the workplace. That’s why Schill recommends washing your hands and using hand sanitizer regularly.

However, if you’re already sick, Schill says if you have a fever, stay home.



"Stay home while you have a fever and 24 hours past your last fever that you had."

If your symptoms last longer than two weeks you should seek care from a primary physician or from an episodic care unit, like the Mobile Care Unit at Palmetto Health.



Since flu season is still in effect, Palmetto Health is offering free flu shots on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 17th and 18th.

You can check out the locations and times by clicking the link here.

