Final Four Floor: A Cross-Country Journey

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As we countdown the hours until the Gamecocks hit the hardwood in the Men's and Women's Final Four, we wanted to look at the court they'll be playing on. News 19 discovered it's a familiar surface for the University of South Carolina athletes.

The teams in Dallas and Arizona will be shooting for a championship on a basketball court manufactured by Connor Sports, the same company that manufactured the court at Colonial Life Arena.

While the national stage is now set for the Final Four at both the University of Pheonix Stadium and American Airlines Arena in Dallas, a process that took technicians only six hours at each stadium, it took more than six months to go from trees rooted in the ground to an assembled, shiny surface ready for competitive basketball.

When the Gamecocks were practicing ahead of the 2016-2017 season in Columbia, the trees that would be used for the Final Four were sustainably harvested in the Midwest. Michigan's snowy Upper Pennisula is home to sugar maple trees, which are used for all high-performance courts, according to Connor Sports.

"Sugar Maple trees are the industry’s most prized species known for their durability, strength and light coloring," said Jason Gasperich, Director of Sustainability for Connor Sports.

Back in September, 35 acres of the Nature Conservancy’s Two Hearted River Forest Reserve were single-sourced for the 2017 championship courts. About 500 of the 7,000 trees were harvested and shipped to Idaho. There, the panels were sanded, sealed, painted, and finished. Then, they were put back on a truck and shipped to the stadiums hosting the Final Four games.

The Gamecock Men's Basketball team will play on a 9,800-square-foot court weighing 14 tons at the University of Pheonix Stadium. The American Airlines Arena, where the Gamecock Women's Basketball team will tip-off Friday night spans 7,300-square-feet and weighs 10.3 tons.

