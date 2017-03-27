Final Four Merchandise Has Arrived for Gamecock Fans

Stores around Columbia are getting shipments of Final Four gear for Gamecock fans. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Stores around Columbia are working to get shipments in with Final Four gear.

"The phone has been ringing like crazy,” says one sales representative at Addam’s University Bookstore.

The bookstore got their first round of shipments in less than 24 hours after Sunday’s big game.



"South Carolina has crossed into new territory being that this is the first time that they have gone to the Final Four,” says Ken Halsted, Addam’s University Bookstore manager. “So we have upwards to at least six different styles of shirts coming in."

Halstead says it could take a couple days to get the exact style you want.



"We go to a lot of effort to make sure that we have them in just as soon as physically possible."

Garnet and Black Traditions is also waiting to get in more merchandise.



"Right now we have the black one's, just the plain final four ones we have right here,” says Autumn Degraffenreid, sales representative. “We're expecting the Under Armor and the Nike, the 'Cut The Net' ones."

Wins from both the men and women teams have been putting smiles on their faces, not just because they are gamecock fans.

"It's amazing,” says Degraffenreid. “Especially for business here."

Stores are expecting more shipments throughout the week.



