Finally, a Touch of Fall

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A cold front moved through the Midlands Friday morning which allowed milder air to move into the region, but it was still a very warm day. Orangeburg and Columbia managed to reach 90°. The front stalled along the coast which helped to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms.

A second cold front will be passing through the area on Saturday. This will be a dry frontal passage and skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph. Cooler air will begin to move into the Midlands behind the front. High temperatures for Saturday will be in the low 80s. However, the lows for Sunday morning are expected to be in the low to mid 50s. This will be the first taste of fall in over two weeks.

Some moisture will be coming in off the Atlantic to start next week. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will still be quite pleasant for temperatures. It will stay that way through Tuesday, but skies will be mostly sunny thereafter. High pressure will be anchored over the Northeast and will dominate the weather for much of the eastern seaboard. It will be warming up during the week with high temperatures in the mid 80s by the end of the week. No rain is expected into next weekend.

