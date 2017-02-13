Scott Allan presents his financial report to the Sumter School Board. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -More than 200 people gathered at Wilder Elementary School on Monday night in anticipation of a financial report on the Sumter School District. Back in January, the school board announced that they were down $6.2 million in their budget.

The board then hired at financial consultant to discover what happened and why they were in the hole.

“One of the things we set out to do was determine why the budget was overspent,” says Scott Allan, school financial consultant.

Allan delivered his report to the school board and found that 49 new positions were added to the district in fiscal year 2015-2016. Of those positions, 12 were budgeted for. That means 37 positions were added to the district, without being included in the budget.

“Substitute salaries were over spent by $1.2 million dollars,” says Allan.

Overall, Allan’s report showed that salaries and fringe benefits were the root cause of the deficit in the budget, and those added up to well over $6 million alone.

Allan recommends that the hiring process be revised and that the district use a new way of accounting.

“The budget needs to be done in Budget Prep, which it is right now and I think that’s extremely important,” says Allan. “The 2015-16 budget for salaries was not done in budget prep.”

While the board got answers on what happened, they are still not sure on how and questioned who was accountable.

“At the end of the day the board is the ultimate responsible authority, but again, that's my anxiety and we still do have a lot of questions,” says school board chairman Rev. Daryl F. McGhaney. “But as we heard from the consultant today we are moving in the right direction.”

With the board not knowing who is accountable, citizens took to public comment to question who is to blame. There were also posters held in the audience calling for new leadership.

Marion Newton, senior pastor for Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church also spoke.

“We are not against Dr. Baker, we are for our children,” says Newton. “So whatever it takes to get our district to the point where it can serve our children we are willing to do that.”

The district did make more tax money than they anticipated through February and could lower their original Tax Anticipation Note request of $20-22 million.

