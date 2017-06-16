COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - From shrimp and grits to Ag and Art to Soiree on State and everything in between, you have a lot to choose from this weekend!

Here's a small sampling. Whatever you decide to do, we hope you enjoy it!



SATURDAY, JUNE 16, 2017

Paleopalooza

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The State Museum, 301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201

FREE with Museum Admission or Membership ($6.95 - $8.95)

Join the State Museum for a very special day full of fossils, dinosaurs, natural history and more at Paleopalooza!

Meet a paleontologist and learn about a brand new dinosaur species.

Birds of prey (hawks, owls) and flight demonstrations by Winged Ambassadors.

Skype with scientists in the jungles of Panama who are studying snakes.

Make a “fossil” to take home with you.

Excavate and reconstruct a “fossil” – just like a paleontologist!

Draw your favorite extinct animal for your chance to win a cool prize.

Yoga with Puppies!

1 - 2 p.m. - Fit Columbia, 2002 Blossom Street, Columbia, SC

Registration: $20 BYOP (Bring your own puppy.)

Fit Columbia hosts anti-gravity yoga (aerial and wall combination) with your favorite four legged family members. Pet Supplies Plus Swag Bags for each pup. Text Angie Sellers for more info: 803-529-4075.

Meet Jay Asher: Author of ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’

2:30 - 6 p.m. - Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St, Columbia, SC

FREE

Meet award-winning and New York Times bestselling YA author Jay Asher. His hit novel, 13 Reasons Why, was recently adapted into a popular Netflix series, and his newest novel, What Light, hit bookshelves in December 2016. Book sale and signing to follow.

Soiree on State in Cayce, the Party on the Streets!

5:30 - 9 p.m. - State Street, Between Poplar and Railroad Avenue

FREE

This new music and art festival features live music, great local food and drinks (including beer and wine), local artists, a free kids area, and more! Three live bands will keep the beat going all evening, starting at 5:30 PM with the Jazz Amos Huffman Trio. Next up will be Sweet Soul Music at 6:30 PM playing beach music alongside a dance floor to show off your love of our state dance! The Capital City Playboys will close out the festival covering rock and roll tunes beginning at 7:30 PM. The fun will continue at Henry’s of Cayce after the live music concludes. #SoireeonState

2nd Annual Columbia's Shrimp & Grits Fest

6 - 10 p.m. - Columbia Conference Center, 169 Laurelhurst Ave, Columbia, SC

Tickets: $40 Adult; $25 Children (Under 21)

Area restaurants compete to be named "Columbia's Best Shrimp & Grits" by a panel of judges. There will also be a winner in the "People's Choice" division. Tickets include unlimited shrimp & grits samples from restaurant participants, music from Mark Rapp band, dancing, and more.

Summer Drive-In Festival Series: Grease!

7 - 11 p.m. - Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce, SC

Admission: $20.00 Parking Pass Per Car Load

Don't miss this special screening of the classic Grease with 50's-themed activities including a costume contest! Come dressed as your favorite character from the movie and you could win a $50 gift certificate to Hip*Wa*Zee! Because it's never too early to start planning for Halloween.

6th Annual Columbia Fashion Week: Featured Couture Designers and Big Box Retailers

7 p.m. - The Venue on Main - Hampton Room, 1620 Main St, Columbia SC

Tickets: $40-55

The 6th annual Columbia Fashion Week is the largest fashion event in the city of Columbia and is the official fashion week as proclaimed by Mayor Steve Benjamin and the City Council. Hair and Makeup Artists, Designers and Retailers, Vendors and Models work together with our team to bring you the most amazing runway shows in the history of Columbia!

The Glo Run 5K

9:05 - 11 p.m. - Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC

Registration: $34.99

The Glo Run is a night time 5K thru a neon luau-themed glowing wonderworld of a course. You will be taking selfies galore in front of huge glowing pineapples, giant glowing luau dancers, light shows and more. Registration includes the 5K, a shirt, Super Glo necklaces & finish line party. (For more serious runners, there is times, chip run, as well.)

SUNDAY, JUNE 18, 2017

River Rat Yoga and Beer

10 - 11 a.m. - River Rat Brewery, 1231 Shop Road, Columbia, SC

Cost: $10 includes class and after class beverage

Start your Sunday off with a yoga class followed by a tasty, River Rat brew, a mimosa or a River Rat Brewery inspired Beermosa. River Rat Brewery is bringing back yoga and beer classes for the spring and summer seasons every other Sunday at 10 am. Cost includes class and after class beverage. Please bring your own yoga mats and accessories.

Fathers Day Brunch at The Brewery

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, 921 Brookwood Drive, Columbia, SC

Tickets: $25

What do you do for the dad that has everything for Fathers Day? Quality time with loved ones and Brunch at the Brewery! Take dad to Swamp Cabbage Brewery to enjoy a 5 course gourmet meal prepared by Chef Jean-Louis and Yvette. Check out the amazing menu here.

Kershaw County Ag + Art Tour

1 - 5 p.m. - Various Locations, Kershaw County, SC

FREE

Discover "Classically Carolina" farms, markets, and artisans all throughout Kershaw County. During this free, self-guided tour, you will have the opportunity to see first-hand where your food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, dance to the melodies of bluegrass and folk songs, and learn more about rural life. (Also open Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) #AgAndArtTour

Southeastern Piano Festival's Piano Extravaganza

4 - 5 p.m. - Koger Center for the Arts 1051 Greene St., Columbia, SC

Tickets: $20

The Southeastern Piano Festival kicks-off the week by bringing together five Steinway pianos, appearances by Marina Lomazov, Joseph Rackers, Charles Fugo, and Philip Bush, a cameo by the Anderson and Roe piano duo, festival alumni, and two centuries of music from Clair de Lune to Bruno Mars. The Extravaganza reaches its pinnacle when an award-winning, Miami-based choir joins in a performance of Carl Orff's captivating Carmina Burana.

Anthony Hamilton with Tamar Braxton, Sir Charles Jones, MC Lightfoot & D Ellis

7 p.m. - Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC

Tickets: $35-85

A Father's Day Celebration with Anthony Hamilton, Tamar Braxton-Herbert, Sir Charles Jones, comedian D.Elli$ Mr Entertainment hosted by Atlanta's own Stanford MC Lightfoot.

Lexington County Blowfish Game - Father's Day & Free Ice Cream

7:05 p.m. - Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

Tickets: $6-9

Celebrate Father's Day with the Blowfish as they take on the Florence Redwolves. Play catch with your kids before the game and the first 500 kids get a free ice cream!

