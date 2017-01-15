Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking Leaves Several People Displaced

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) Three people are displaced after a fire caused damage to a home in Columbia, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Officials say they responded to a residence on Colleton Street at around 10:50 a.m. It has been determined that the fire was started by unattended cooking. The total amount of damages to to house is $50,000.

The Red Cross will be providing assistance to the individuals displaced. There are no reported injuries.

