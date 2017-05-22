Fire Causes Heavy Damage at Cayce Salvage Yard

(Photo: Cayce DPS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire caused heavy damage to a salvage yard in Cayce Monday afternoon.

The yard is located at the intersection of Charleston Highway and Memorial Drive.

Pictures from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from a burning pile of trash. Cayce and West Columbia fire crews were able to quickly get it under control.

A cause of the fire has not yet been released.

