Fire Causes Heavy Damage at Cayce Salvage Yard

wltx 3:04 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire caused heavy damage to a salvage yard in Cayce Monday afternoon.

The yard is located at the intersection of Charleston Highway and Memorial Drive. 

Pictures from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from a burning pile of trash. Cayce and West Columbia fire crews were able to quickly get it under control. 

A cause of the fire has not yet been released. 

 

