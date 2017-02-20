Fire Causing Heavy Damage to Columbia Apartment Complex

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire is causing heavy damage to a Columbia apartment complex.

The fire is at the Villager Apartments, a set of units at 401 Burnside Drive, on the southeast side of town.

Flames and heavy smoke can be

Heavy smoke can be seen for several miles around. There is no word on any injuries.

WLTX.com has a crew on the scene and will have additional details as they become available.

PHOTOS: Apartment Fire in Southeast Columbia

(© 2017 WLTX)