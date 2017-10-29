Fire Closed Portion of Broad River Road Sunday Afternoon

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The 3500 block of Broad River Road was closed Sunday afternoon while crews responded to fire in that block.
At around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, the Columbia Fire Department tweeted that they, along with the Irmo Fire Department, were on the scene of a single story fire.
The section of Broad River River Road was closed off around 4:20 p.m. and reopened around 4:55 p.m.
No injuries were reported according to the Columbia Fire Department, who also said that the Richland County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
