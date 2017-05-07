Fire Closes Elm Street in Lexington

Lexington Police said a fire shut down part of Elm Street Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter/Lexington Police)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -- Lexington Police say a fire has closed down a street in the county.

The department tweeted Sunday night that Elm Street was closed due to a fire at an abandoned building. They added that the Lexington County Fire Service was on the scene.

Lexington County officials said no one was injured in the fire, and as of 10:15 p.m., the fire was under control.

TRAFFIC ALERT - Elm Street closed due to a structure fire of an abandoned building. @CountyLex Fire Service on scene. pic.twitter.com/3ld5SiEHrb — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 8, 2017

Officers did not say how long the street would be closed.

