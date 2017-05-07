Fire Closes Elm Street in Lexington

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -- Lexington Police say a fire has closed down a street in the county.
The department tweeted Sunday night that Elm Street was closed due to a fire at an abandoned building. They added that the Lexington County Fire Service was on the scene.
Lexington County officials said no one was injured in the fire, and as of 10:15 p.m., the fire was under control.
Officers did not say how long the street would be closed.
