Fire Closes Sumter County Roads

Fire truck.

Sumter County, S.C. (WLTX)--Several Roads in Sumter County are close, due to a fire nearby. The fire is happening around Boyles Pond, which is located off of South St. Pauls Church Road.

Fire officials say it's not clear what sparked the flames, but say underbrush around the pond is burning. As a result, roads from McCray's Mill Road to Cian's Mill Road are closed.

Officials are asking people who normally travel those roads to take alternate routes.

