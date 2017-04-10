Fire Destroys Auto-Repair Shop Near Chapin

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Auto Tech auto-repair shop on the 200 block of Chapin Road was destroyed after a fire broke out early Monday morning.
Several cars were also destroyed as a result of the fire.
Lexington County Fire Service and EMS were sent to the scene of the fire just before 12:30 a.m. Irmo Fire District and Columbia Fire Department were also called in to help fight the fire.
Fire Officials says the business was deemed a total loss with an estimated $1 million in damages.
No one was hurt as a result of the fire, but a woodworking shop next door did suffer some smoke damage.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs