Fire Rips Through Former Holly Hill Primary School

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A fire destroyed the former Holly Hill Primary School, located at 1250 Unity Road in Holly Hill, Tuesday evening.
The fire started about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Holly Hill Police Chief Joshua Detter, who says the fire appears to have been centered in the old school gymnasium.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not known, according to police.
