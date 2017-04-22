Fire Destroys Two Midlands Chicken Houses, Damages Others

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Several chicken houses in Clarendon County caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials from the Clarendon County Fire Department responded to four houses located on Panola Road, near Summerton, at around 2:00 p.m. They say 2 houses are a total loss and the other two have minor damage.

There were no reported injuries. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

