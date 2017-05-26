WLTX
Fire Forces 3 People from Forest Acres Home

Laura Ararat, wltx 7:14 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

Forest Acres, S.C. (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department says three people are out of their home after a fire Friday morning.

The fire began at about 5 a.m. at a house in the 6500 block of Eastshore Drive in Forest Acres.

No one was injured in the incident and the Red Cross has been requested to assist those affected.

Columbia Fire says one firefighter was treated at the scene and was cleared to return back to duties.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

