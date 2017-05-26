The Columbia Fire Department was on scene of a two story residential structure Friday morning.

Forest Acres, S.C. (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department says three people are out of their home after a fire Friday morning.

The fire began at about 5 a.m. at a house in the 6500 block of Eastshore Drive in Forest Acres.

No one was injured in the incident and the Red Cross has been requested to assist those affected.

Columbia Fire says one firefighter was treated at the scene and was cleared to return back to duties.

5AM-#TheCFD on scene 2 story residential structure fire 6500blk Eastshore Dr no reported injuries fire knocked down 3 displaced #scnews pic.twitter.com/cMyaWQfpnE — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 26, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WLTX-TV