Fire Leaves Residents Without Grocery Store

Some folks in Orangeburg County are out of a grocery store. (Photo: WLTX)

Bowman, SC (WLTX) - Some folks in Orangeburg County are out of a grocery store.

The IGA on Charleston Highway in Bowman was damaged by a fire Sunday evening.

Orangeburg County Fire Services Director Teddy Wolfe said flames destroyed the stock room and there’s smoke damage throughout the building.

Wolfe said there’s $50,000 in damage to the building and $20,000 worth of lost product that was in the supply room.

“They’ll be closed for quite some time,” he added.

It was the only grocery store in town.

“Kind of wreck it, cause most people around here don’t even drive, they like walking to the grocery store,” Jody Pendarvis of Bowman said of losing the store. “The senior citizens right around the corner not far away, be kind of trouble on them too.”

Pendarvis said the next closest grocery store is about 20-25 minutes away.

“Well that was the main place everybody went shopping to in Bowman so now I guess, I was thinking about riding to Orangeburg, picking up the bread, and the milk, and cereal, and peanut butter and jelly, things like that from some of the new grocery stores in Orangeburg,” the Bowman resident said. “Bowman needs help.”

Wolfe said the investigation is still ongoing but no foul play is suspected.

No injuries were reported.

Wolfe said 10 fire agencies responded.

© 2017 WLTX-TV