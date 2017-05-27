WLTX
Fire Marshal Investigates House Fire

wltx 3:44 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Firefighters from the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the two-story home located at the 1000 block of Coralbean Way had flames blazing through the roof upon their arrival just before 3:00 p.m. 

There were no injuries and the home was empty at the time of the spark. Damages are estimated at around $50,000.  The cause of the fire is unknown at  the time as the Richland County Fire Mashal investigates. 

