Fire Marshal Investigates House Fire

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Firefighters from the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the two-story home located at the 1000 block of Coralbean Way had flames blazing through the roof upon their arrival just before 3:00 p.m.

There were no injuries and the home was empty at the time of the spark. Damages are estimated at around $50,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at the time as the Richland County Fire Mashal investigates.

