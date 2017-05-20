Fire Rescue Saves Person Trapped on Island

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- One person was saved Saturday afternoon after being trapped.

The Columbia Fire Department say the person was on an island in the Saluda River, downstream from the Botanical Garden Bridge. They say no one was injured.

They say they later encountered three tubers on the water in distress and also rendered aid. The department would like to encourage those on the water to use personal floatation devices.

