Fire Rips Through Holly Hill Businesses

Arson is not being ruled out in an Orangeburg county fire that destroyed at least three businesses

Chuck Ringwalt, wltx 11:10 PM. EST January 08, 2018

Holly Hill, SC (WLTX) - Three Holly Hill businesses were destroyed Monday morning after a fire ripped through Old State Road.

According to WCSC investigators are not ruling out arson. At least 10 fire departments responded to the blaze which took several hours to control and burned through the Super 10 department store, Goldstein's and Touch of Class.

No injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

