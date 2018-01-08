Fire Rips Through Holly Hill Businesses

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Holly Hill, SC (WLTX) - Three Holly Hill businesses were destroyed Monday morning after a fire ripped through Old State Road.

According to WCSC investigators are not ruling out arson. At least 10 fire departments responded to the blaze which took several hours to control and burned through the Super 10 department store, Goldstein's and Touch of Class.

No injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

