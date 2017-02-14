WLTX
Fire, Smoke Didn't Stop These Hairdressers on Valentine's Day

A fire in the Two Notch Plaza didn't begin in the 6729 Beauty and Barber shop, but smoke put them out. Well it was Valentine's Day, so it just put the stylists, well in the parking lot.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire at a strip mall in Northeast Columbia is under investigation, but it didn't stop some local hair stylists from finishing their clients hair in the parking lot

On Valentine's Day everyone wants to look great, so the stylists at  6729  Beauty and Barber Shop in the Two Notch Road plaza along the 6700 block of Two Notch had to evacuate their salon because of a fire in another business, but that didn't stop them.  Not on Valentine's Day.

The owner, Curtis Diggs  said, "were still out here twisting. It's Valentine's Day."  He added that they might  be closed, but not before they had a chance to make these ladies beautiful, no matter what.  

