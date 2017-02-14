Fire, Smoke Didn't Stop These Hairdressers on Valentine's Day

Hairdressers with the 6729 Beauty and Barber shop work on clients hair in the parking lot after a fire had them evacuate their salon. (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire at a strip mall in Northeast Columbia is under investigation, but it didn't stop some local hair stylists from finishing their clients hair in the parking lot

On Valentine's Day everyone wants to look great, so the stylists at 6729 Beauty and Barber Shop in the Two Notch Road plaza along the 6700 block of Two Notch had to evacuate their salon because of a fire in another business, but that didn't stop them. Not on Valentine's Day.

The owner, Curtis Diggs said, "were still out here twisting. It's Valentine's Day." He added that they might be closed, but not before they had a chance to make these ladies beautiful, no matter what.

