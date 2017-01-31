Fire That Killed 80-Year-Old Ruled Suspicious

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Marshal's office says a fire that claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman is suspicious, and they're asking law enforcement to get involved.

Investigators said Tuesday evidence collected at the fire at Plantation Court Apartments on Saluda Avenue Sunday night led them to the conclusion.

The two story apartment contained four apartments with a total of five people living there. When fire crews went inside they building, they discovered the body of True Dent Henderson.

The coroner says Henderson died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say there were four other arsons in the Rosewood Community between November and December of last year, but right now, they have no evidence to indicate this fire is connected.

The Columbia Fire Department asks for the community’s assistance with any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, please call, email or text your anonymous tip to: Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text “TIPSC plus your message” to CRIMES (274637). You could receive up to $1000 for your tip.

(© 2017 WLTX)