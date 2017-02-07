Firefighter Questioned In Fatal House Fire Cleared

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The firefighter who was being questioned in what authorities say is arson has been cleared.

The Columbia firefighter was originally sought for questioning as a person of interest in a deadly arson investigation has completed his voluntary interview with Columbia Police investigators and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents and has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

He is not considered a person of interest or suspect in the case.

During a lengthy interview process over the past two days, he has been fully cooperative with law enforcement and answered all questions related to the investigation. CPD and SLED continue to aggressively investigate a number of leads in the case to determine who started the fire on Saluda Avenue that killed 80-year-old True Dent Henderson.

Multiple investigators are assigned to the case and continue to conduct interviews and gather evidence.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson has issued an updated statement regarding the ongoing arson investigation that is underway by the Columbia Police Department and SLED. Please see the full statement below:

“Earlier this evening, I was notified by Chief William “Skip” Holbrook that the “person of interest”, who was also identified as a City of Columbia firefighter, has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Based on this update from the Columbia Police Department, the employment status of the firefighter has been reevaluated and effective immediately his suspension without pay has been lifted. The employee in question had been placed on suspension without pay due to his designation as “a person of interest” and his lack of cooperation at that time with Columbia Police Department officials.”

If citizens have information about the crime, they are encouraged to call, text or submit online, their anonymous tip to Crimestoppers:

(© 2017 WLTX)