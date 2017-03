Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Fire Department said they battled a residential fire on Wheat Street.

The department reported on Twitter that it was a two-story home in the 2200-block of Wheat Street near downtown Columbia.

#TheCFD on scene 2227 Wheat St working 2 story residential structure fire w/ fire & smoke showing upon arrival no injuries reported #scnews pic.twitter.com/IFUO9F71bS — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 11, 2017

Firefighters said they saw fire and smoke when they got to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

