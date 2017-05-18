Firefighters on Scene of Columbia Apartment Fire

Firefighters on Scene of Fire at The Views on Longcreek Drive (Photo: Irmo Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at The Views, located at 1800 Longcreek Road.

There have been no injuries reported according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Crews continue to attack the fire, first reported just before 2 p.m.

The Irmo Fire Department is assisting.

This is a developing story. Look for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV