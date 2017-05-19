Home Destroyed, 1 Displaced From Columbia House Fire

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

A Fairwold Acres homes in Columbia was destroyed in a Friday evening house fire.

Crews began fighting two structure fires in the 1600 block of Mayer Street just after 11 p.m. Friday according to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department.

Just before midnight, the Columbia Fire Department reported that fires had been knocked down in both structures and a truck with a trailer.

The rear of the primary home suffered significant damage, according to officials, who also report that the man who lives at the home will be displaced, assisted by Red Cross.

No injuries are reported, according to officials.





Remnants of truck and trailer full of plywood. (Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

