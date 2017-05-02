Firefighters Working Commercial Fire on Bluff Road

Columbia Fire Department works commercial sire on Bluff Road. (Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a commercial structure fire on Bluff Road.

The Columbia Fire Department says it responded at 1611 Bluff Road, with all hands working.

The business appears to be a commercial truck repair business at the address.

Just before 9 p.m. the Columbia Fire Department reported that the fire was under control. The also say Bluff Road is closed between Idlewild Boulevard and Key Road while crew continue to work the fire.

UPDATE: fire knocked down no injuries crews continue to work Bluff Rd closed b/t Isdlewild Blvd/Key Rd #scnews #TrafficAlert #ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/fduX1IJkRD — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 3, 2017

PHOTOS: Commercial Fire on Bluff Road

© 2017 WLTX-TV