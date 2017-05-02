Firefighters Working Commercial Fire on Bluff Road

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a commercial structure fire on Bluff Road.
The Columbia Fire Department says it responded at 1611 Bluff Road, with all hands working.
The business appears to be a commercial truck repair business at the address.
Just before 9 p.m. the Columbia Fire Department reported that the fire was under control. The also say Bluff Road is closed between Idlewild Boulevard and Key Road while crew continue to work the fire.
PHOTOS: Commercial Fire on Bluff Road
