Fireflies Player Brings Family From Venezuela For Eclipse
In February of 1998 Venezuela experienced an eclipse but Osorio said she was pregnant with Andres Gimenez and didn't go outside to watch it because she had heard it was bad for her baby. This time, they got to live it together.
wltx 8:06 PM. EDT August 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: The Moment of Totality in Columbia, SC
-
Ex-Trooper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
-
Don't Look at the Sun During the Eclipse
-
Animals react to total eclipse at Riverbanks Zoo
-
Jim Gandy gives personal account of eclipse
-
Jim Gandy Explains How to Make Eclipse Viewer
-
Live from the Opening of the WLTX Tailgate
-
After Eclipse Traffic
-
Baby named Eclipse born on eclipse day
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
More Stories
-
Fireflies Player Brings Family From Venezuela For EclipseAug 21, 2017, 9:59 p.m.
-
Hot, Isolated Storms TuesdayAug 21, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
How to Know If You Damaged Your Eyes During the EclipseAug 21, 2017, 11:56 p.m.