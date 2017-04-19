Fireflies Seek Nominees for Inaugural Military Baseball Card Set

(Photo: Thinkstock/Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The Columbia Fireflies are looking for active duty military members, reservists and

military veterans to honor in their Inaugural Military Baseball Card Set.

The baseball card set, presented by AllSouth Federal, will feature 30 cards and will be given to the first 1,000 people who attend the game at Spirit Communications Park on Memorial Day (May 29th).

“The Fireflies are grateful for the service and sacrifices made by brave men and women – and their families – in defense of our great nation,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “We have three members of our full-time staff who served in the US Navy for a combined 48 years, and many members of our game day staff are veterans," he said. "It’s an honor to share a home city with Fort Jackson, the US Army’s largest Basic Training installation.”

The Fireflies hope to make this an annual tradition in which several veterans and active/reserve members of the military from the Midlands can be saluted.

You can nominate someone to be featured in the the inaugural card set HERE.

© 2017 WLTX-TV