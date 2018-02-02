First Baptist of Columbia Settles Lawsuit Over Sex Assault Claims

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One of Columbia's largest churches has reached a settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit.

A 17-year-old came forward and said he was sexually abused over several years by a church volunteer at Columbia's First Baptist Church.

The civil lawsuit was filed back in October of last year. The suit claimed the volunteer, Andrew Mccraw, had inappropriate contact and communications with the then 11 year old, including sexually explicit messages. dinners alone.. and sleepovers where no other children or adults were present.

The suit also claims the pastor and student minister knew about the abuse but did not report it.

First Baptist released the following statement:

First Baptist Church Columbia has settled the suit brought against it arising from inappropriate text messages. First Baptist has accepted responsibility for this even though we had strong policies in place and performed a background check on the volunteer which revealed no issues. What we did not have at the time was a policy specifically forbidding texting between an adult and a student without copying another adult. Such a policy, if followed, could have prevented these messages.



The conduct is isolated and is repugnant to the values of this congregation, its leaders and its ministry. Law enforcement investigated and closed the case with no criminal charges filed. Nevertheless, the church launched an inquiry and permanently removed the volunteer from further service.



The church condemns the volunteer’s conduct in the strongest terms possible. We want to send a strong and transparent message that we regret his actions and the harm he caused.



We look forward to turning our attention back to the ministries we provide our congregation and this community.



-Bryan Barnes, First Baptist Church spokesman



