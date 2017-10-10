Dying father watches daughter get married

Bob Place's dream came true Saturday. He watched his daughter walk down the isle. (Photo: WXIA)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A dying father watched his daughter get married, and finally got a first dance with his little girl.

It’s a situation no family wants to imagine. Two days after Christmas, doctors told Bob Place he had pancreatic cancer and gave him months to live.

Michelle Place, Bob's daughter, planned a July 2018 wedding with her fiance, Anthony Sisca. But when Bob's condition took a turn for the worse, the family quickly put together a wedding to remember.

The ceremony took place Saturday in Bob and wife Marcia's Lawrenceville home. Family and friends flew in from across the county to be a part of the special day. And the living room of the family home was flipped into a wedding hall.

When Michelle was born, her father Bob quit smoking because he didn't want to miss his daughter's wedding day. And his family was not going to let this dream die.

All three of Bob's children took part in the wedding ceremony. He walked down the isle with both of his daughters Michelle and Nichole. While, Bob's son performed the ceremony. Against all odds, the wedding day came true.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the financial burden that came with the illness. Click here for information on how to donate.

