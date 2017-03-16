First Ever Spring Colored Cups at Starbucks

Starbucks Spring Cups photographed on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks) (Photo: Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Starbucks has released its first ever pastel colored cups just in time for Spring.

The new cups will only be available for a few days. Customers can get their favorite beverage in green, blue and yellow. Some cups have minimalist designs and others have hand drawings.

The cups are available at participating Starbucks locations starting on March 16 for a very limited time.

© 2017 WLTX-TV