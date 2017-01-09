'First Lady' of Gamecock Athletics To Be Laid To Rest

Emily White (Photo: Univ. of South Carolina)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The 'First Lady' of Gamecock Athletics will be laid to rest today.

Emily White, 78, had spent 50 years with the University of South Carolina athletics department and clearly made an impact.

She was a member of the USC Athletic Hall of Fame, getting inducted in 2008, one of the athletic offices is named for her. The Lexington Gamecock club named her fan of the year in 2010-11, The SC Senate on her retirement, honored her for her years of service for USC. Athletics director Ray Tanner said, "Emily loved the Gamecocks. She was the backbone of the department and will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched."

"Emily was so easy to work with and such a pleasure. As kind as she was on the outside, she was solid inside, " said former athletic director Mike McGee,

White was born and raised in West Columbia, she was a USC graduate and a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church at 1000 B Avenue West Columbia, SC. A private burial will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at 1 PM at The Zone at Williams Brice Stadium. Parking will be off Key Road.

Memorials can be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran church, the Gamecock Club or a charity of one's choice.