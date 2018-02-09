First SC Child Death From the Flu Reported in the Midlands

We are four months into the flu season and currently, there is a widespread epidemic across the country.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's department of health has confirmed the first pediatric flu-related death in the state this season.

DHEC says the child died from complications associated with influenza infection.

The death occurred in DHEC's Midlands Health Region, according to a report. DHEC did not provide any other additional details regarding the person's exact age or town of residence.

"We extend our condolences to this family and all families in South Carolina who have suffered a lost during this flu season," said Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC's Director of Public Health.

