First Vote on Gov Haley Nomination Set for Tuesday

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. (WLTX, USA TODAY) - The first vote on Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations is set for Tuesday.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet again to discuss her as the pick to be the country's lead respresentative at the U.N. Assuming they vote in favor of her, which is expected, her vote would next go on to the full U.S. Senate.

Haley is also not expected to face any opposition there either.

Last week, Haley was asked by members of the committee about her stance on Russia, in light of some favorable comments made by President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the ongoing debate about the country's attempt to influence the U.S. presidential election.

Haley, thought was unequivocal. "Russia is trying to show its muscle," she said. "We cannot trust them and need to continue to be cautious."

She also called the U.S. abstention last month on a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement activity, "a terrible mistake" because it allowed the measure to pass without an American veto. "I will never abstain when the the United Nations takes any actions to counter the interests and values of the United States," she said.

President Donald Trump nominated Haley to the post back in November, one of his first high-profile administration picks.

