First Woman Grad at Citadel Elected to South Carolina House

Charleston, SC (AP) - The first woman to graduate from The Citadel after the school admitted female cadets has been elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives.



Nancy Mace won 56 percent of the vote in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat. Democrat Cindy Boatwright trailed with 43 percent in the Republican-leaning district.



Mace fills the seat left vacant when Jim Merrill resigned last year shortly before pleading guilty to misdemeanor misconduct in office. The former majority leader was the second House leader convicted in the investigation that began with the 2014 prosecution of longtime state House speaker Bobby Harrell.



Mace is a businesswoman from Daniel Island who served as a campaign field director for Donald Trump.



Boatwright is a mental health counselor from Mount Pleasant.

