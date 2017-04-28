Fishermen Compete in Midlands Tournament

More than 100 anglers from all over the country have traveled to Camden to take part in a major catfish tournament. (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - More than 100 anglers from all over the country have traveled to Camden to take part in a major catfish tournament.

Lee Hardee and Josh Coggins are the reigning champions for the Camden competition of the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament.

“It was amazing,” Coggins said.

“A lot of its preparation you know,” Hardee explained. “That makes a very big difference.”

“We listen to two songs right when we first get started,” Coggins revealed. “That may be our secret to success so we don't want to give it up.

They won by catching more than 200 pound of catfish on Lake Wateree last year.

It's not just a catch for these anglers.

Camden officials say the tournament brings in around $300,000 for the area with the visitors staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and using other services.

“It's got some of the best catfish in South Carolina,” Tournament Director Jeremy Coe said of Lake Wateree.

He said more than 100 people from a dozen states come to compete.

“It's just a big thrill," Hardee said.

The tournament starts Friday. The first place winner will get up to $4000 and qualify for the big championship in the fall.

For more information, please visit: http://www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Information.cfm?Tournament_ID=80

