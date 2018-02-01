Five Arrests Made After Drugs, Gun and Money Found in Lynchburg Motel Room

(Credit: AP)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A motel room search lead to five arrests in connection to various drug charges Tuesday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies seized 29.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 12.9 grams of cocaine, a Taurus 9 millimeter handgun, $203, four digital scales, a plastic cup containing baking soda (used to manufacture crack cocaine), a box of sandwich bags, white powder residue from the front of a microwave oven and a plastic bottle converted to a crack smoking device at the Relax Inn Motel on Lynches River Road in Lynchburg.

“Unfortunately, people never seem to learn,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “If you are buying or selling drugs, you will eventually get caught,” he said. “And getting caught by us is better than dying from a drug overdose."

David Bryan Tyler, 55; April Brown Moore, 37; Jimmy Devette Singleton, 31; Michael Reese Hickman, 31; and Desmond Anquan Washington, 30; are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff's Detention Center.

Michael Reese Hickman (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Singleton was denied bond; bonds for Tyler and Washington were set at $65,000 surety; and bonds for Moore and Hickman were set at $40,000.

© 2018 WLTX-TV