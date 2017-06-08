WLTX
Five Millionth Soldier Graduates Fort Jackson

The five millionth soldier graduates at Fort Jackson

Deon Guillory, wltx 7:16 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  This year's Fort Jackson graduation class has an interesting and anymonous member. 

One of the graduates, is the five millionth soldier to graduate basic training. 

It's quite the milestone coming just days after Fort Jackson celebrated its 100th anniversary.  And that is the name of this graduating group, Centennial Battalion. 

Fort Jackson graduates about 60,000 each year according to the Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley.  

© 2017 WLTX-TV


