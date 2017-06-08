Five Millionth Soldier Graduates Fort Jackson

Soldiers will be back home until January 2nd. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) This year's Fort Jackson graduation class has an interesting and anymonous member.

One of the graduates, is the five millionth soldier to graduate basic training.

It's quite the milestone coming just days after Fort Jackson celebrated its 100th anniversary. And that is the name of this graduating group, Centennial Battalion.

Fort Jackson graduates about 60,000 each year according to the Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley.

