(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- No one was injured, but five people are displaced after a condominium caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Columbia Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 2:30 p.m. at 4443 Bethel Church Road. Officials from the department say the grease fire it started when someone left something on the stove. One condo is a complete loss.

(© 2017 WLTX)