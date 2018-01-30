Five Points Announces St. Pat's Band Lineup

Five Points fountain on St.Patrick's Day. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual St Patrick's festival in Five Points is returning for the 36th time this year on March 17th. The festival will feature more than 20 bands and artists performing on the stage.

The bands will include:

Judah and the Lion, Chris Lane, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, J Roddy Walson and The Business, The Travelin' Kine, Blocker Band, The Boomtown Waifs and more.

Tickets will be available at the local Five Points businesses or at stpatscolumbia.com.

